1 death, 166 new cases in J&K

As per the official bulletin, of 166 new positive cases, 44 were from Jammu division and 122 from Kashmir taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 324813.

Srinagar reported 57 cases, Baramulla 16, Budgam 19, Pulwama 2, Kupwara 6, Anantnag 1, Bandipora 3, Ganderbal 17, Kulgam 1, Shopian 0, Jammu 9, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 2, Doda 10, Kathua 2, Samba 0, Kishtwar 17, Poonch 2, Ramban 0 and Reasi 1. Also, one Covid death has been reported from Jammu division.

Moreover, 76 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 36 from Jammu division and 40 from Kashmir division.

The Bulletin also informs that no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus taking the total number of confirmed cases to 44 in the UT of J&K.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 3244813 positive cases, 1149 are active positive, 319259 have recovered and 4405 have died; 2164 in Jammu division and 2241 in Kashmir division.