1 JKAS officer transferred; 6 placed in Information Department

Surjeel Ali Naiku, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Kulgam will hold the charge of the post of General Manager DIC, Kulgam, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, it was further ordered.

Through a separate order, the government placed six junior scale officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS), presently holding the posts of Block Development Officers (BDOs), at the disposal of the Information Department for a period of two months.