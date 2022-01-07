1 JKAS officer transferred; 6 placed in Information Department

Jammu, Jan 7: The government on Friday ordered the transfer of General Manager DIC Kulgam and placed six other junior scale JKAS officers at the disposal of the Information Department for a period of two months.
“In the interest of administration, Shabnam Rashid, JKAS, General
Manager, DIC, Kulgam, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner in the State Taxes Department, Kashmir, against an available vacancy, with immediate effect,” read a GAD order.
Surjeel Ali Naiku, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Kulgam will hold the charge of the post of General Manager DIC, Kulgam, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, it was further ordered.
Through a separate order, the government placed six junior scale officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS), presently holding the posts of Block Development Officers (BDOs), at the disposal of the Information Department for a period of two months.
These officers included Tawheed Ahmad BDO Tangdhar, Kupwara; Sushil Singh BDO Bani; Akshay Sharma BDO Lalpora, Baramulla; Vivek Rattan BDO Bijhama, Baramulla; Mohit Sharma BDO Gund, Ganderbal and Manish Sudan BDO Pakharpora, Pulwama.