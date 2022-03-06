1 killed, 2 injured in Doda accident

Police said that an Alto car, bearing registration no JK02Q/2484, was on its way from Hambal towards village Goha when it met with an accident. “The car, driven by one Nitu Ram, 30, son of Shib Lal, resident of village Hambal, Doda, when reached near Hambal (Nathu) nallah at about 5.10 pm, skidded off the road and rolled down about 300-350 feet into a deep gorge. In the accident, Parvinder Katoch, 40, son of Jai Singh, resident of village Hambal died on the spot while Nitu Ram and Suresh Kumar, 44, son of Parma Nand, resident of village Hambal were seriously injured,” police said.

Both the injured were immediately rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Doda, police added.