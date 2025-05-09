1 killed, 3 injured in Pakistan shelling in Poonch

Rajouri, May 9: A young man lost his life while three persons sustained injuries in the fresh wave of cross Line of Control (LoC) firing and shelling in Rajouri and Poonch sectors for the third consecutive day with dozens of structures getting damaged in the shelling.

The artillery shelling from the Pakistani Army has been going on for the last three days with heavy loss having been inflicted on Poonch town and peripheral areas.

Officials said that after heavily targeting the main town of Poonch two days ago, the Pakistani Army started a fresh wave of shelling on this border town and peripheral areas on Thursday and Friday.

They said that shelling continued from Thursday evening to Friday morning in Poonch town while it again resumed on Friday late evening.

The officials said that in this fresh wave of heavy artillery shelling on Poonch town in the last 24 hours, a young man lost his life while three others got injured in Poonch town.

The deceased include Muhammad Ibrar (35) son of Muhammad Sharief Malik of Lohal Bela in Poonch.

The injured include Shahida Bi, 22, wife of Muhammad Arfan of Lohal Bela, Muhammad Ashraf, son of Wazir Muhammad of Baila Mandi, Suram Sharma, 7, son of Ajay Sharma of Ward 2, Poonch.

The injured are under treatment in the local civil hospital of the district.

The shelling that started on Friday late evening also caused widespread damage to property in the border district area.

In the Rajouri district also, the Pakistani Army violated the ceasefire in various sectors including Nowshera, Rajouri, and Manjakote.

In Kannakote village of Rajouri, officials said half a dozen houses, shops, and vehicles got damaged in heavy artillery shelling from across the LoC.