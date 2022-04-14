1 killed, 4 injured in Kathua road accident

In this road mishap, police said that Bina, her horse and a lamb were killed and four other members of her family/relatives wounded including two minors. All the victims were the residents of Chapper Morh in Samba.

The injured have been identified as Saddam Hussain (2-years-old), Nusrat (6-years-old), Qureshan (45) and Mahmood (47) and they were referred to the GMC Jammu following their initial medical care at Hiranagar and GMC Kathua, as per the police.