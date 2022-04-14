1 killed, 4 injured in Kathua road accident

Jammu, Apr 14: A nomad woman was killed and four others injured in a road mishap when a speedy bus hit them in Kathua on Thursday. According to the police, Bina (27), along with her family members and relatives and livestock and horses were heading towards the upper reaches of Kathua when a speedy bus which was on its way towards Basohli (Kathua) hit them at 5 am in Londi Morh.
In this road mishap, police said that Bina, her horse and a lamb were killed and four other members of her family/relatives wounded including two minors. All the victims were the residents of Chapper Morh in Samba.
The injured have been identified as Saddam Hussain (2-years-old), Nusrat (6-years-old), Qureshan (45) and Mahmood (47) and they were referred to the GMC Jammu following their initial medical care at Hiranagar and GMC Kathua, as per the police.
Soon after the road mishap, the aggrieved family members held a protest demonstration with the body of the deceased woman and blocked the vehicular traffic movement on the highway.
Immediately the civil administration officials and police teams rushed to the spot.
The protesters alleged that they were not given permission for migration even as the summer had started and hence, they were compelled by the circumstances to move to the winter zones, the eyewitnesses said quoting the protesters.
On hearing their grievances, the officials assured that their demand would be considered as a committee had already been established for granting travel permission for seasonal migration of nomads from the summer areas to winter zones in the upper reaches.
Meanwhile, police have seized the bus although its driver has fled away from the spot. A case in this regard has been registered and further investigation is initiated.
The district administration has also released immediate sanctioned relief of Rs 1 lakh under Red Cross funds and Rs 50,000 given as cash to the victim family members. Whereas, the case is being processed by the administration under road accident victim fund on priority, the district administration’s official said.