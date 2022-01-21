1-way LMV traffic on highway from Srinagar today

Ramban, Jan 21: Despite a light spell of rainfall, Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for Jammu-bound traffic on Friday, while light motor vehicle traffic will move from Srinagar to Jammu on Saturday, Traffic Department officials said.
The most vulnerable landslide and shooting stone prone area of the highway from Nashri to Banihal remained open for vehicular traffic on Friday. However, at some of the four-lane construction sites, shooting stones halted vehicular traffic movement for a brief period.
Contractor Company of National Highway Authority of India, which has been assigned repair and maintenance of the highway, cleared the stones by pressing their men and machinery.
Vehicular traffic continued moving on the highway although with interruptions, due to the slippery road conditions between Banihal and Ramban.
Traffic authorities said that hundreds of trucks and passenger vehicles crossed Banihal- Nashri stretch of highway without any interruption.
They said despite the rains that lashed the area since early Friday morning, Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open and traffic movement was normal from Srinagar to Jammu.
A fresh advisory issued by Traffic Police headquarters Srinagar/ Jammu “in view of inclement weather advised commuters not to travel on Srinagar- Jammu National highway without confirming the status of highway from Traffic Control Unit Srinagar, Ramban, Udhampur, Jammu on Saturday. However, subject to fair weather and better road conditions passenger light motor vehicles (LMVs) , private cars shall be allowed to move through Qazigund Banihal Tunnel towards Jammu on Saturday.
“The cut off timing has been fixed 10 am to 2 pm from Ziq Qaziqund for Jammu bound light motor vehicles. No vehicle shall be allowed to move before or after the cut off timings. Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks) shall be allowed to move towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on the highway” the Traffic Department advisory said. Meanwhile, after clearing the Srinagar-bound traffic, Jammu-bound load carriers were released from the Qazigund side towards Jammu Friday evening.