10-bedded PICU non-operational at GMC Baramulla

In absence of the PICU facility across the three north Kashmir districts of Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora, the parents of critically sick new born babies faces a lot of problems as their sick children are referred to Srinagar hospitals for specialised treatment, which results in pain and agony to the parents.

The PICU facility is extremely important for the newborn babies having congenital heart defects, congenital anomalies, respiratory distress like asthma, infections and other chronic diseases.