10 civilians injured in Srinagar grenade attack

All the civilians received minor injuries and are stable, police said, adding that most of them have been discharged from hospital after treatment.

Among the injured, identified by the police are: Zulikha Bagum, Abdul Gani, Mushtaq Ahmad , Apara, Tariq Ahmad, Suhail Ahmad, Owais Ahmad, Gulzar Ahmed and Firdous Ahmad.

The grenade was lobbed at an SSB party deployed in the area. “The grenade missed the target. Our men are fine,” Deputy Inspector General of SSB, Ranjit Singh said.

Police said that unidentified militants lobbed the grenade and managed to escape from the spot. “The business activities were high in the area and the security forces exercised maximum restraint,” police said, adding that a search operation was carried out in the area in which one person was arrested. “We could not prolong the searches as it would have affected business activities in the area,” police said.

The grenade attack created panic in the area. The people were leaving the place in a hurry.

Against the backdrop of this attack, security in the entire city was beefed up. Official sources said that security forces stepped up vigil and conducted random frisking in parts of the city.

They said the CRPF, the SSB and the police jointly carried out random frisking and “identification checking” at several places in the city.

They said security forces have also set up checkpoints and installed mobile bullet proof bunkers to carry out frisking of commuters and pedestrians.

At TRC crossing, Lal Chowk, Qamarwari, Bypass and other junctions, the joint team of police, CRPF and SSB, were searching the vehicles and checking the identity cards of the occupants, officials said. They said that similar scenes were also witnessed around Lal Chowk.