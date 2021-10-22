10 detained in Poonch

Rajouri, Oct 22: Ten persons, including four women and two army porters, have been detained during investigation in the twin encounters going on for the last 12 days in Poonch district.
Officials said that their questioning was going on. Eight among them were detained in Mendhar and two in Poonch.
Officials said that soon after an encounter broke out in Chamrer forests during the intervening night of October 10 and 11
and in Bhata Dhurian forests on October 14, the police and other intelligence agencies launched investigations during which some names surfaced.
“A total of ten persons have been detained so far during these investigations and they also included four women," said officials.
They added that four women and four men hailing from villages of Mendhar near Bhata Dhurian encounter site were detained under Gursai police station and questioning of all was going on.
Two army porters were detained in Surankote and their questioning was also on, officials said.
They added that all ten persons were being questioned jointly by the intelligence agencies and police.