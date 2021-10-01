100,000 pilgrims to perform Umrah daily as Grand Mosque Makkah increases capacity

Up to 100,000 pilgrims will be able to perform Umrah daily, an increase of 30,000 to the current capacity, and 60,000 worshippers will be able to pray at the mosque.

Permits are issued through the Tawakkalna application.

The resumption of Umrah for pilgrims from other countries started on August 10 as the Kingdom continues to ease coronavirus restrictions.

The CEO of the Council of British Hajjis, Rashid Mogradia, performed Umrah this month and said the experience was “heartwarming.”

“The Kingdom has done a remarkable job in controlling the spread of the coronavirus. We can see that the precautionary measures the Kingdom has taken have paid dividends now and there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Mogradia said.

“We are seeing Umrah traffic on the increase locally and we’ve started seeing UK companies and British pilgrims embarking on the journey of Umrah,” he added.

The CEO encouraged other British Muslims to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and said precautionary measures within the Kingdom during every step on his Umrah journey were thorough.

“This includes the national carrier Saudia that I flew out with. They did a fantastic job in making sure that seats were sanitized and everybody got a safety pack that comprised of hand santizer, wipes and nice printed face masks,” Mogradia said.

“It was quite encouraging and heartwarming to see a lot more pilgrims performing Umrah and tawaf compared to my experience in November 2020 which felt like I was the only one there,” he added.

“I feel privileged and honored to have been able to perform Umrah as we know it is a divine calling. I want to encourage everybody to put aside any concerns because there are none.”