107 politicians evicted from Govt accommodations in Jammu since 2018

“…. After the dissolution of the Legislative Assembly, all the ex-ministers, political persons who were occupying government accommodations were requested to vacate the government accommodations. Most of them were vacated voluntarily and eviction proceedings were initiated in a phased manner against those who did not vacate the accommodation after the expiry of their allotment,” the Estates Department said in its reply. The RTI reply further said, “The department is in the process of evicting all such occupants.”

In its written reply to the RTI application regarding eviction notices issued to the unauthorised occupants of ministerial bungalows, A-Type kothis and government quarters by the former ministers illegally, the Deputy Director Estates Department said, “The evictions are being carried out in a phased manner. The notices or communications (have been) served to these occupants for vacating government quarters.” As per the RTI reply, the Estates Department has asked a former Deputy Chief Minister living at Gandhi Nagar, former cabinet minister at Wazarat Road, a former ministers and ex-legislator at Gandhi Nagar and a former cabinet minister and ex-legislator at Gulami Bagh in Jammu to vacate their accommodations.