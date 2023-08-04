1181 Amarnath Yatris leave Jammu base camp for Kashmir

As per the officials, of the 1181 yatris, 706 left for Pahalgam in 24 vehicles while 475 left for Baltal in 22 vehicles from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp early Friday morning.

“The yatris left in a convoy of 46 vehicles for the Amarnath cave shrine to undertake the yatra and they were provide security by the J&K Police and paramilitary forces all along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway,” officials said.