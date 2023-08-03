1198 Amarnath Yatris leave from Jammu base camp for Kashmir

Jammu, Aug 3: A total of 1198 Amarnath Yatris Thursday left for the twin destinations of Pahalgam and Baltal from Jammu amid tight security arrangements.
“These yatris left for their respective destinations in 43 vehicles from Bhagwati Nagar base camp early Thursday morning,” officials said.
They said that of the 1198 yatris, 932 left for Pahalgam in 33 vehicles, and 266 left for Baltal in 10 vehicles.
“When their convoy left for Pahalgam and Baltal from Jammu, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was put on alert and security forces in adequate numbers were deployed all along the route. The highway was cleared by the patrolling teams and sniffer dogs trained by the paramilitary personnel,” officials said.