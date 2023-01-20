1200 HOUSES TO BE READY IN FEB; 1800 BY DEC | Govt resolving issues of KP PM Package employees with great sensitivity: LG

Srinagar, Jan 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday stated that the J&K government was working with a very sensitive approach towards the resolution of problems being confronted by the Kashmiri migrants, particularly employees.
With regard to the eviction drives, LG Sinha asserted that the government would not touch poor and the common man.
"They do not need to worry or become afraid. The government is evicting only those influential and mighty persons who abused powers at their disposal to encroach upon state and grazing lands," he said, while responding to media queries after laying the foundation stone of a mega housing project for Kashmiri migrant employees.
ON KP MIGRANT EMPLOYEES' ISSUES
"You would be knowing that last time when I had come here I visited particularly two places i.e., Baramulla and Bandipora and ensured the expedited efforts to complete the accommodations for Kashmiri Pandits at the earliest. Around 1200 flats would be ready and would be handed over by December. The maximum number of Kashmiri migrant employees is in Srinagar where (the work on) a mega housing project has been initiated today. The Chief Engineer (PWD) R&B has assured that it is likely to be completed by December," LG Sinha informed.
"We all are trying to address all genuine concerns of Kashmiri migrants, particularly employees and even Jammu based (reserved category) employees. The administration has persistently been in touch with them. We have redressed all their genuine grievances. There was a time when the posts would remain vacant and would not be filled up. But now the posts have been filled," he said.
Similarly there was a time when the administration would not get land to construct houses (for them), LG Sinha said.
"However, now work has started everywhere. Some works (houses) have been completed. 1200 houses would be ready in February, 1800 other houses would be completed by December and these 932 or 934 houses, (whose foundation was laid today) too would probably be ready by December. Their other issues too have been resolved. The non-gazetted employees have been promoted. The promotion cases of gazetted employees have been forwarded to the Public Service Commission and I hope that they will be cleared in a week or another 10 days."
LG Sinha stated that from security perspective also, the police and administration had taken due care to deploy them at safe and secure places.
He asserted that his administration was making all out efforts to resolve their (KP employees') major issue (related to accommodation).
"I believe that with the completion of these houses being constructed under this mega project, the concern of all Kashmiri migrant (PM package) employees regarding accommodation facilities will be addressed besides resolving their related issues," he said.
ADEQUATE BHARAT JODO YATRA SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS IN PLACE
With regard to a question about the security arrangements for Bharat Jodo Yatra, LG Sinha said that all desired security arrangements were put in place made for Yatra. "From the security perspective, I believe Yatra will not face any hurdle," he said
Congress leader-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Kashmir on January 27 and will culminate with a grand rally at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium on January 30.