1200 HOUSES TO BE READY IN FEB; 1800 BY DEC | Govt resolving issues of KP PM Package employees with great sensitivity: LG

ON KP MIGRANT EMPLOYEES' ISSUES

"You would be knowing that last time when I had come here I visited particularly two places i.e., Baramulla and Bandipora and ensured the expedited efforts to complete the accommodations for Kashmiri Pandits at the earliest. Around 1200 flats would be ready and would be handed over by December. The maximum number of Kashmiri migrant employees is in Srinagar where (the work on) a mega housing project has been initiated today. The Chief Engineer (PWD) R&B has assured that it is likely to be completed by December," LG Sinha informed.

"We all are trying to address all genuine concerns of Kashmiri migrants, particularly employees and even Jammu based (reserved category) employees. The administration has persistently been in touch with them. We have redressed all their genuine grievances. There was a time when the posts would remain vacant and would not be filled up. But now the posts have been filled," he said.