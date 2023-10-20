13 GW renewable energy project will benefit J&K: LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here quoted the LG while addressing a news conference here as saying that the 13 GW renewable energy project would greatly benefit J&K, apart from other parts of the country.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Wednesday approved the project on the Green Energy Corridor (GEC) Phase-II – Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) for 13 GW Renewable Energy Project in Ladakh.

The project will also be connected to the Leh-Alusteng-Srinagar line to provide clean energy to J&K.

The LG said that the J&K administration was committed to providing an uninterrupted and reliable power supply to the people.