15 killed, 40 injured in Amarnath cave area cloudburst

Officials said that at around 5.30 pm amid heavy rainfall, suddenly a huge flow of water came down gushing due to a cloudburst that occurred in the upper reaches of Amarnath cave.

Soon after the incident, a massive rescue operation was launched by the NDRF, SDRF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, CRPF, BSF, ITBP and other agencies.

They said one NDRF team besides QRT and personnel from other agencies which are always deployed near the holy cave, immediately engaged in the rescue work.