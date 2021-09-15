156 fresh Covid cases, 1 death in J&K

As per the official figures, of the total 156 cases, 32 were from Jammu division and 124 from Kashmir taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic in J&K to 3,27,296.

No new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Wednesday keeping the total number of such cases in J&K at 46.

Srinagar reported 77, Budgam 12, Baramulla 10, Jammu 10, Reasi 8 Pulwama 5, Anantnag 5 and Bandipora 5.

Three cases were reported from Kupwara, six each from Ganderbal and Doda. Four from Rajouri. No case was reported from Shopian, Udhampur , Kathua and Samba districts.

Two cases from Kishtwar, one each from Kulgam, Poonch and Ramban districts.

Notably, the spike in covid-19 cases coincides with the government decision to start physical classes for secondary and higher secondary classes in schools. Also, the colleges and Universities are likely to open in September last week, the government earlier said.

Meanwhile, the government bulletin states that around 131 more persons- 32 from Jammu division and 99 from Kashmir, who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.

According to the daily media bulletin on the novel Coronavirus, of the 3,27,296 positive cases, 1349 are active positive while 3,21,532 people have recovered and been discharged and 4415 have died – 2169 in Jammu division and 2246 in Kashmir.

It said that of the 1,40,90,434 test results available, 1,37,63,138 samples were negative till Wednesday.