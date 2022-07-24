163rd Income Tax Day observed across country

A statement of the Press Information Bureau, Government of India, issued here said that as part of the celebrations, the field formations held several events and activities.

The events by the field formations included outreach programmes for taxpayers recognising their contribution to the nation, taxpayer facilitation programmes, contributing for the upgradation of resources such as computers to Government Higher Secondary Schools, a voluntary token donation to orphanages and old-age homes from the departmental employees’ contributions, organising blood donation camps, setting up medical examination and COVID-vaccination camps, tree plantation and cleanliness drives, among others.

In addition, events like a half marathon, cyclothon, distribution of board games on tax literacy to children and young adults, cultural programmes, the inauguration of caricature exhibitions, and other such events were also held.