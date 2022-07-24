163rd Income Tax Day observed across country

New Delhi, July 24: The 163rd anniversary of Income Tax Day was observed by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and all its field offices across the country on Sunday.
A statement of the Press Information Bureau, Government of India, issued here said that as part of the celebrations, the field formations held several events and activities.
The events by the field formations included outreach programmes for taxpayers recognising their contribution to the nation, taxpayer facilitation programmes, contributing for the upgradation of resources such as computers to Government Higher Secondary Schools, a voluntary token donation to orphanages and old-age homes from the departmental employees’ contributions, organising blood donation camps, setting up medical examination and COVID-vaccination camps, tree plantation and cleanliness drives, among others.
In addition, events like a half marathon, cyclothon, distribution of board games on tax literacy to children and young adults, cultural programmes, the inauguration of caricature exhibitions, and other such events were also held.
In her message to the Income Tax Department, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the reforms introduced by the government in recent years had ensured a trust-based tax system.
She said that the taxpayers also had vindicated this trust-based approach as evident from the trend of improved tax collections and an increase in the number of Income Tax Returns filed.
Sitharaman appreciated the Income Tax Department for having successfully implemented the policy reforms and for having effectively reoriented itself as a taxpayer-centric organisation.
The Finance Minister complimented the department for having achieved the highest-ever revenue collection of over Rs 14 lakh crore in the last fiscal and hoped that the department would continue to maintain the momentum in the present fiscal too.
Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that a Tax Department’s responsibility was not just limited to efficient and effective tax administration but also extends to honouring the honest taxpayers and providing better taxpayer facilitation.
He appreciated the department for having adapted itself in tune with the needs and aspirations of the people in today’s time and for becoming transparent, non-intrusive, and taxpayer-friendly in its functioning. Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad said that the Income Tax Department had played a pivotal role in the growth and development of the nation.
He lauded the department for having implemented several far-reaching reforms which had the potential to redefine its engagement with the taxpayers and other stakeholders.
Secretary Revenue Tarun Bajaj commended the department for having proved itself a competent organisation by embracing positive change and committing itself to deliver time-bound services to taxpayers.
He also complimented the department for keeping itself updated with the latest developments and adopting the latest technology such as the use of artificial intelligence and data analytics tools for garnering revenue in a non-intrusive manner.
He said that various taxpayer outreach programs organised by the department would go a long way in creating an atmosphere of mutual trust and respect between the taxpayers and the department. Chairman, CBDT, Nitin Gupta while complimenting the department for having registered the highest ever net collections of Rs 14.09 lakh crore in FY 2021-22, exhorted the departmental personnel not to rest on their laurels and to keep working hard.
He said that prompt redressal of taxpayers’ grievances in the true spirit of the Taxpayers’ Charter should remain a top priority area.
He expressed hope that the department would continue with the same service-oriented approach, strengthened by the right values and ethics, as it has done in the past.
Gupta also addressed the taxpayers and stakeholders through ‘Samvaad’ which was aired on the department’s YouTube channel.