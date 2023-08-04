1.68 lakh children among 13.5 lakh substance addicts in J&K: Parliamentary Panel

Majority of these children were found to be using opioids and inhalants, while others were habituated to taking sedatives and cannabis.

Concerning the age group of 18 to 75 years, the committee informed the Parliament that 11,80,000 adults in J&K were drug users, with opioids being the most commonly abused substance, followed by cannabis, sedatives, and inhalants. Overall, the total number of drug users in J&K reaches 13,48,700, (nearly 13.5 lakh) and it is possible that the actual figure might be higher, as these estimates are based on the projected population in 2018.