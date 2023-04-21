16th Civil Services Day | Country moving forward to achieve goals of developed India: PM Modi

An official spokesman in a statement issued on Press Information Bureau (PIB) here said that addressing the civil servants on the occasion of 16th Civil Services Day, 2023, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, the PM congratulated everyone on the occasion of Civil Services Day.

He said that the occasion of Civil Services Day this year becomes much more special as the country has completed 75 years of its independence and was starting to move forward to achieve the goals and objectives of a developed India.