17TH LOK SABHA’S LAST SITTING | Our commitment to social justice reaching to people of J&K: PM Modi

Addressing the last sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha, he said, “Today our commitment to social justice is reaching the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The PM said that with the abrogation of Article 370, the full splendour of the constitution was manifested.

“This must have pleased the framers of the constitution,” he said.

PM Modi said that today’s occasion was significant for India’s democracy.

He lauded the efforts of all members of the 17th Lok Sabha in making important decisions and giving direction to the country.

The PM said that today marks a special occasion to dedicate to the nation the ideological journey and time for its betterment.

“Reform, perform, and transform has been the mantra for the past 5 years,” he said, noting that it could be experienced by the entire nation today.

PM Modi expressed confidence that the people of India would continue to bless the 17th Lok Sabha for its efforts.

Underlining the contributions of all members of the House, he thanked them, especially the Speaker of the House.

The PM thanked the Speaker and complimented him for his ever-smiling, balanced, and impartial handling of the House.

He mentioned the biggest calamity of the century that befell humanity during the period – the coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi said arrangements were made in the Parliament and the nation’s work was not allowed to stop in the House.

He also thanked the members for relinquishing Saansad Nidhi and a 30 percent cut in their salary during the pandemic.

The PM also thanked the Speaker for removing subsidised canteen facilities for the members that were the cause of people’s adverse comments.

He lauded the Speaker for bringing all members on the same page about the creation of the new parliament building which led to its construction and the present session taking place here.

Speaking about Sengol established in the new parliament building, PM Modi underlined that it was a symbol of the reclamation of India’s heritage and remembrance of the first moment of independence. He also hailed the Speaker’s decision to make the Sengol a part of the annual ceremony and said that it would connect future generations with the moment when India achieved independence while being a source of inspiration.

The PM noted the global recognition that the G20 summit presidency brought and for which every state showcased its national capabilities.

He said that similarly, the P20 summit bolstered India’s credentials as the mother of democracy.

PM Modi also pointed out the expansion of ritual anniversary floral tribute into nationwide events by conducting speech and essay contests.

He said that the top two contenders from every state come to Delhi and speak about the dignitary.

The PM said that this connected lakhs of students with the parliamentary tradition of the country.

He also mentioned the momentous decision to open up the parliament library for people.

PM Modi touched upon the concept of a paperless parliament and the implementation of digital technology introduced by the Speaker and thanked him for the initiative.

He credited the combined effort of the members and skills of the Speaker and the awareness of the members for taking the productivity of the 17th Lok Sabha to about 97 percent.

The PM said that though it was a remarkable number, the members should take the resolve and increase productivity to 100 percent at the onset of the 18th Lok Sabha.

He informed the House that seven sessions had been more than 100 percent productive when the House presided till midnight and allowed all members to speak their minds.

PM Modi informed that in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, 30 bills were passed which was a record.

Noting the joy of being an MP during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, he praised the members for making the Mahotsav a people’s movement in their constituencies.

“Similarly, the 75th year of the constitution also inspired everyone,” the PM said.

He said that the strong foundation of 21st-century India could be seen in the game-changer reforms of the period.

“We can say with great satisfaction that many things for which generations used to wait were accomplished through the 17th Lok Sabha,” PM Modi said.

Recalling the scourge of terrorism, he said that stringent laws that were made by the House have strengthened the war against terrorism.

“This has improved the confidence of those who are fighting against terrorism and full elimination of terrorism will surely be fulfilled,” the PM said.

Referring to the adoption of new codes of laws, he said, “We can proudly say that this country might have lived under the penal code for 75 years but now we live under Nyay Samhita.”

PM Modi also thanked the Speaker for initiating the proceedings in the new parliament building with the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

He said that though the first session was shorter than the rest, it was the result of the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam that the house would be filled with women members in the times to come.

The PM also spoke about the 17th Lok Sabha abolishing Triple Talaq to ensure the rights of women.

Throwing light on the significance of the next 25 years for the nation, he said that the nation had taken the resolve to accomplish its dreams.

Speaking about the Salt Satyagraha started in 1930 by Mahatma Gandhi and Swadeshi Andolan, PM Modi pointed out that these events might have been insignificant at the time of its inception but they set the foundations for the next 25 years leading to India’s independence in 1947.

He said that a similar feeling could be experienced within the country where every person had taken the resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Pointing out the initiative and laws for the youth, the PM noted the strong law against the problem of paper leaks.

He stressed the importance of research and acknowledged the far-reaching importance of the National Research Foundation Act.

PM Modi expressed the confidence that this act would help in making India a global hub of research and innovation.

Noting that basic needs in the world have changed in the 21st century, he mentioned the value of data. The PM said that the passage of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act had safeguarded the data of the present generation and also garnered interest from across the world.

Underlining its importance in India, he highlighted the nation’s diversity and the diversified data that it generated within the country.

Referring to new dimensions of security, PM Modi talked about the importance of marine, space, and cyber security.

“We have to create positive capabilities in these areas and also to develop the wherewithal to deal with the negative forces,” he said adding that space reforms were forward-looking with long-term implications.

Touching upon the economic reforms carried out by the 17th Lok Sabha, the PM informed that thousands of compliances were removed to make the lives of common citizens easier.

Reiterating the belief in ‘Minimum Government and Maximum Governance’, he said that the capabilities of any democracy could be maximised by ensuring minimum government intervention in citizen’s lives.

PM Modi said that more than 60 obsolete laws were removed.

“This was needed to improve the ease of doing business,” he said.

The PM emphasised the need to trust the citizens.

He said that the Jan Vishwas Act decriminalised 180 activities.

“The Mediation Act has helped in breaking unnecessary litigation-related issues,” PM Modi said.

Referring to the plight of the transgender community, he complimented the members for bringing the act to the community.

The PM said that sensitive provisions for vulnerable sections were a matter of global appreciation.

He said transgender people were getting an identity and turning into entrepreneurs by availing benefits of the government schemes.

“Transgender figure in the Padma Awardee list also,” PM Modi said.

He expressed grief for the members who lost their lives due to the Covid pandemic which affected the proceedings of the house for almost 2 years.

“The journey of India’s democracy is everlasting and the nation has its purpose to serve the entire humanity,” PM Modi said and mentioned the world accepting India’s way of life and urged the members to carry this tradition forward.

Referring to upcoming elections, he said elections are a natural and essential dimension of democracy. “I am confident that the elections will be as per the glory of our democracy,” the PM said.

He thanked all members of the House for their contributions to the functioning of the 17th Lok Sabha. Referring to the resolution passed today about the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple, the PM said that it would give constitutional powers to the future generations of the country to take pride in its heritage.

He said that the resolution comprises ‘Samvedna’, ‘Sankalp’, and ‘Sahanubhuti’ along with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’.

PM Modi said that the parliament would continue to inspire its members to leave behind a legacy for future generations and work to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of future generations with the collective effort of all its members.