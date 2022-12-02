18,861 new enterprises will generate 2.88 lakh jobs: CS

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting to discuss the financial structuring of policy for holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors in J&K here, the CS called for a multi pronged strategy as the sector was going through large-scale interventions to increase farmers’ income manifold and be more profitable.

He said that to achieve better results on the ground, the department had to work in a mission mode to facilitate the farmers in such a way that the farmer would sustain beyond government support at the end of five years or so.