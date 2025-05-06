19 J&K, Ladakh districts gear up for mock drills

Srinagar / Jammu, May 6: The Directorate of SDRF and Civil Defence Kashmir will conduct a civil defence mock drill across Kashmir on Wednesday at 4 pm as part of a nationwide initiative to boost disaster preparedness and public safety.

A public advisory issued by the Civil Defence Directorate said that sirens will be activated at multiple locations throughout Kashmir during the exercise.

Authorities have emphasised that this is a routine safety drill, designed to test emergency response systems and enhance operational readiness in the event of real-life emergencies.

Mock drills would be conducted in six districts of Kashmir on Wednesday, following the Union Home Ministryís order, officials said.

In Kashmir, the drills would be conducted in defence districts Anantnag, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Srinagar, Uri (in Baramulla district), and Awantipora (in Pulwama district).

Officials said that this was a routine preparedness exercise aimed at testing emergency response systems and ensuring operational readiness in case of real-life disasters or emergencies. The Civil Defence has urged people not to panic upon hearing the sirens.

ìWe kindly request all members of the public to remain calm and not be alarmed,î the advisory read. ìPublic cooperation is vital to the success of this safety initiative.î

Authorities said that the drill was part of a larger initiative to build resilience among communities and improve coordination among emergency services.

Mock drills are conducted periodically to evaluate the effectiveness of disaster response plans and identify areas for improvement.

The Civil Defence Directorate also expressed appreciation for the continued support and understanding of the people and reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing safety infrastructure and community preparedness in the region.

Officials confirmed that the drill will be conducted down to the village level and will see the active involvement of district controllers, local authorities, civil defence wardens, volunteers, Home Guards, NCC and NSS members, NYKS teams, and school and college students.

The mock drills are part of a broader directive from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which has asked all states and union territories to carry out similar exercises in all 244 civil defence districts across the country.

The MHA directive comes in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. Meanwhile, notwithstanding the trepidation in the wake of heightened tension between India and Pakistan and persisting incidents of ceasefire violations, the border residents all along the LoC and International Border in the Jammu region are gearing up for any eventuality. Mock drills, expedited harvesting of crops and cleaning and repairs of bunkers, both community and individual, are underway across the border belt in the region.

A day ahead of the country-wide mock drill ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS), Mubarak Mandi, Jammu Tuesday conducted a mock drill for its students.

ìAs a matter of preparedness in case of war or any other eventuality, we were given practical training by our teacher with the tips vis-‡-vis what to do and what not to do during such a situation,î students told the media persons following mock drill. The school principal said that the training as a part of a mock drill was given in tandem with the evolving situation.

ìOur school lecturer Jagdeep, who himself hails from the border area, taught students practical steps to be taken in such a situation. He dwelt in detail about the precautionary and safety measures to be taken inside the home or outside on the ground. He taught students how to protect themselves along with their parents and other citizens in any eventuality,î she said.

Notably, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday evening asked states to conduct mock drills for effective civil defence on May 7.

Mock drills, as per MHA instructions, will also include training of civilians and students on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack. There are 19 cities and districts of J&K and Ladakh union territories on the MHA list for the mock drill to be conducted on Wednesday.

They included Anantnag, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Srinagar, Uri, Awantipur in Kashmir division; Doda, Jammu, Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Samba, Akhnoor, Nowshera, Sunderbani in Jammu division and Kargil, Leh in Ladakh Union Territory.

In this connection, a detailed civil defence mock drill preparation guide for J&K citizens has also been issued.

Civil Defence Mock Drill Preparation Guide for Citizens

Dos and Don’ts

Air Raid Warning Sirens

Recognise the siren sounds: Long wails = alert; short bursts = all-clear

Know your nearest shelter: Basements, underground car parks, or marked safe zones

Keep an emergency kit ready: Torch, batteries, water, non-perishable food, and a first-aid kit

During the Drill

Stop outdoor activities

Proceed to shelter calmly

Avoid unnecessary phone use

Follow instructions from wardens

Crash Blackout Measures

Install blackout curtains or blinds on windows

Turn off or cover all lights and screens (TVs, phones, etc)

Avoid placing torches or candles near windows

Simulate a blackout at home with your family to practise

Evacuation Planning

Learn designated evacuation routes and safe zones

Prepare a ‘go-bag’: ID documents, medications, snacks, water, and emergency contacts

Rehearse your evacuation plan with all household members

Assist elderly, disabled persons, or neighbours during the drill

Involve Children and the Elderly

Teach kids basic emergency skills like ducking and covering

Include pets and elderly in all preparations

Maintain a calm, cooperative atmosphere to reduce panic

What Not to Do

Don’t ignore the sirens or dismiss the drill’s importance

Avoid taking private vehicles unless instructed

Do not photograph or post about the drill online

Don’t block evacuation routes or gather belongings unnecessarily

Avoid spreading rumours or misinformation

Before and After the Drill

Stay informed via local announcements or official social media

Share info with neighbours who may not be connected

After the drill, share feedback with organisers to improve future preparedness

Update your emergency plans based on what you learned

Camouflaging and Security

Be alert

Report any suspicious activity near vital installations

Do not share photos or details of sensitive locations online