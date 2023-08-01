198 cases registered under NDPS Act, 305 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla in 2023: Police

Srinagar, Aug 1: A total of 198 cases have been registered in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district under the NDPS Act and 305 drug peddlers arrested during the ongoing year, Police said Tuesday.
A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement issued here said that property worth lakhs of rupees of the drug smugglers had also been attached during the current year in Baramulla.
He said that two bank accounts of a drug peddler had also been frozen in Bandipora.
The spokesman said that Police also carried out a bung destruction drive in Bandipora.
He said Police arrested 305 drug smugglers including 45 most wanted drug smugglers while 35 habitual drug peddlers had been booked under PIT-NDPS and PSA.
The spokesman said that Police also recovered contraband worth crores of rupees.
He said that Police had attached properties worth Rs 68.05 lakh of drug smugglers, which includes two houses, two vehicles and Rs 41.72 lakh in Pattan, Kreeri, and Kamalkote areas of Baramulla district.
The Police spokesman said that in Bandipora, Police had frozen two bank accounts having savings of Rs 23,174 belonging to a drug peddler Irshad Ahmad Wani of Bangar Mohalla Hajin under NDPS Act.
He said that all these savings were illegally acquired through the sale of narcotics.
The spokesman said that Police along with the Excise Department carried out a bhung destruction drive in village Buthoo and its adjacent areas and destroyed bhung cultivation on 3 kanal of forest land.