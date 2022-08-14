199 J&K schools, roads named after martyrs

Jammu, Aug 14: A total of 199 roads, government schools, and other assets of Jammu and Kashmir were named after the martyrs on Sunday.
In this connection, the J&K administration Sunday accorded sanction to the naming of these infrastructures, and assets after the martyrs including the personnel of J&K Police, paramilitary forces, and the Army, who were killed in the line of duty.
“The concerned Administrative Secretaries should take immediate necessary steps including amending their records for effecting the changes. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, and Jammu should personally monitor the naming of infrastructure and assets in their respective divisions,” read an order of the General Administration Department (GAD).
“The Deputy Commissioners should ensure that appropriate events are held in connection with the naming of these infrastructures and assets,” the order read.
Among these 199 roads, schools and other asset also included Government Higher Secondary School, Kastigarh, Doda named after late DySP Varinder Singh Jaipuriya; Government Higher Secondary School, Saaj, Rajouri named after DySP Mushtaq Ahmed Mir; Government Middle School Dhoke Banyard, Rajouri named after SI Naresh Kapai IRP 1st Bn; Government Middle School Seerunwal-Rajdhani, Thannamandi, Rajouri named after SI Faqir Hussain; Government HSS Jourian, Jammu named after Shamsher Singh (Deputy Commandant BSF); Government High School (Greater Kailash Extension Lower Chowadhi), Jammu named after Inspector Udhey Vir Singh 702/ NGO; Government Middle School, New Plot, Jammu named after Major Puran Chander; Government UPS Nadpora, Shopian named after ASI Ghulam Ahmad Rather (CID) No 3894/NGO; Government High School Bonigam, Kulgam named after late ASI Bashir Ahmad Dar No 100/GRP; Government High School Gutlibagh, Ganderbal named after ASI Sakhi Akbar; Middle School Ompora, Budgam named after late SI Muzaffar Hussain Khan No 1405/NGO; Boys Middle School Dardpora Uplina, Baramulla named after Prithpal Singh; Government Middle School Kripalpora, Baramulla named after late ASI Muhammad Sideq Waza; Government Primary School Ziyarat Syed Pak, Kulangam Kupwara named after SI (M) Habibullah Wani; Government UPS Bunpora Magam, Kupwara named after SI Abdul Khaliq Dar 1579/NGO and Government Girls Middle School Tadd, Kupwara named after SI Sageer Ahmad Pathan No 9969/NGO.