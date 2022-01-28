2 brothers drown in Baramulla

Baramulla, Jan 28: Two brothers drowned while extracting sand from river Jehlum at Khawjabagh Baramulla in north Kashmir on Friday morning, police said. The deceased have been identified as Nissar Ahmad Malla and Hilal Ahmad Malla, residents of Littarpora Bandipora. The incident, according to police, took place at around 10.20 am after sand-filled boat capsised in river Jehlum.
Soon after the incident, a massive rescue operation was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir police along with locals and Army. During the rescue operation, the body of Hilal Ahmad Malla was retrieved in the evening while efforts were being made to locate the second drowned person.
“As per some eyewitnesses, the duo were drowned after the boat capsised. It seems both might have come under the weight of the sand filled boat. So far one body has been retrieved and efforts are on to trace the other person,” said Showkat Ahmad Shah, Station House Officer, Baramulla.
The area witnessed an emotional scene after relatives of the drowned brothers arrived at the scene. “The incident has devastated deceased family. As news of drowning broke in our village, the entire village turned into mourning,” said a relative of the deceased men while participating in the rescue operation.