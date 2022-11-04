2-DAY ‘JASHN-E-SEHAT’ HEALTH CONCLAVE INAUGURATED AT JAMMU | For 67 years, J&K residents faced persistent healthcare neglect, no health insurance: LG

Jammu, Nov 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday inaugurated the two-day ‘Jashn-e-Sehat’ health conclave to celebrate people's right to health and deliberate challenges and future roadmap for the better health services delivery.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG launched the Qissa-e-Ayushman coffee table book, e-RUPI prepaid e-vouchers for providing diagnostic services, e-SAHAJ (Electronic System for Administration of Hospital and Joint Management), and Tele-MANAS (Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) cell of NHM.
He also released a report on the Gap Assessment of District Hospitals as per IPHS 2022.
On the occasion, the LG underscored that right to health for all without discrimination is our commitment.
“We have ensured every citizen in need of medical attention is treated with respect and dignity,” he said.
“A happier and more productive society is our prime objective. I believe public health is fundamental to stable socio-economic growth. The prudent policy followed by robust implementation helped us to fill gaps in health care capacities and eradicate inequality between rich and poor,” the LG said. “While many developed nations are mulling over universal health coverage, PM Narendra Modi ensured equal access to health services without financial hardship.”
He said that for almost 67 years, people of J&K faced persistent neglect of healthcare.
“There was no government health insurance scheme. The PM established a resilient health system and provided health assurance to all,” the LG said.
Lauding the State Health Agency’s resolve, he said that the that is implementing ABPMJAY SEHAT had achieved many milestones since the launch of the initiative and more than 77 lakh people had been provided with Ayushman cards and so far 6 lakh beneficiaries had been provided free and cashless treatments under the scheme.
The LG said that around 1000 people were using the health golden card per day and getting treatment worth Rs 2.5 crore daily.
He said that approximately 92 percent of families in J&K had at least one Ayushman card.
“Four districts - Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam, and Samba have been 100 percent saturated as per the NFSA database while four others - Poonch, Anantnag, Pulwama, and Ramban are nearing 98 percent saturation,” the LG said. “Leave no one behind is not just a mantra for me but it is also my commitment to the people. Public well-being is always at the center of our policies and our spending on health programmes has risen as compared to many developed and bigger states.”
Highlighting the achievements of the government, he said that J&K was emerging as a shining example across the country with world-class health infrastructure.
“Besides seven new medical colleges, work is underway on two AIIMS, two state cancer institutes, two bone and joint hospitals, and more than 300 health infrastructure projects,” the LG said. “In last three years, 2742 health and wellness centers have been established, 207 advanced life support ambulances and 286 basic life support ambulances have been dedicated for the healthcare of the general public.”
He said that for shifting towards automated service delivery, the government had launched the ‘e-SAHAJ’ project which entails online appointments from doctors, and digitisation of patients' medical records.
“In the first phase of e-SAHAJ, 575 health facilities have been covered and it is integrated with Rapid Assessment System, which will also provide real-time feedback from common citizens,” the LG said.
He congratulated the people of J&K and appreciated the dedicated efforts of healthcare workers, officers of SHA, and the National Health Mission for the robust implementation of health insurance schemes.
Earlier, the LG felicitated the Deputy Commissioners and CMOs of the districts, and representatives of hospitals of the public and private sectors for their outstanding work and achievements in the implementation of the schemes of the health sector.
A short clip of the testimonies of the beneficiaries of PMJAY AB and SEHAT was also displayed on the occasion.
Emphasising the importance of healthcare, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Mayor Rajinder Sharma said PM JAY Ayushman Bharat and SEHAT had provided immense benefits to the people of J&K.
He expressed gratitude to the central government led by the PM and the LG-led J&K administration for the unprecedented development happening in J&K’s health sector.
CEO of National Health Authority R S Sharma lauded the impressive implementation of PM-JAY Ayushman Bharat and PM JAY SEHAT in J&K.
“J&K is among the leading states and union territories for the quality of healthcare services in the country. A total of 28,000 hospitals are empaneled under Ayushman Bharat and any person can take the benefits of the scheme,” he said and mentioned AB Digital Mission started by the PM under which people can keep records of medical history and vaccination data in a digital form.
Administrative Secretary of the Health and Medical Education Department Bhupinder Kumar gave a brief on the successful implementation of PM-JAY Ayushman Bharat and SEHAT and the benefits extended under these schemes.
“The access to quality healthcare is being realised through new health infrastructure in J&K,” he said.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa were also present on the occasion.