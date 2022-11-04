2-DAY ‘JASHN-E-SEHAT’ HEALTH CONCLAVE INAUGURATED AT JAMMU | For 67 years, J&K residents faced persistent healthcare neglect, no health insurance: LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG launched the Qissa-e-Ayushman coffee table book, e-RUPI prepaid e-vouchers for providing diagnostic services, e-SAHAJ (Electronic System for Administration of Hospital and Joint Management), and Tele-MANAS (Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) cell of NHM.

He also released a report on the Gap Assessment of District Hospitals as per IPHS 2022.

On the occasion, the LG underscored that right to health for all without discrimination is our commitment.