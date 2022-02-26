2-day wet spell from March 2: MeT

Srinagar, Feb 26: Even as weather conditions improved across Kashmir on Saturday , Meteorological Department (MeT) forecast said that a two-day wet spell was likely to occur on March 2.
MeT in its forecast said that the “light to moderate rainfall occurred at maximum places in the Valley till late Friday night.”
“There is no forecast of major rain or snowfall till March 5,” MeT forecast said, adding that the weather would remain mostly cloudy and during Mar 2-3, there is possibility of light rain or snowfall in the higher reaches of Kashmir.
It may be mentioned that Kashmir received a heavy snowfall on Wednesday, bringing down the temperature and causing damage to property and power infrastructure.