2-day wet spell from today: MeT

Srinagar, Mar 5: As weather remained partly cloudy on Saturday in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, with sun playing hide and seek, the Meteorological Department has predicted light rain,snow at isolated places during Sunday and Monday.
"Light rain/snow is likely to occur at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during the next 24 hours. Another Western Disturbance is likely to become active over the two UTs between March 6 and 7 under whose influence, widespread moderate to heavy rain/snow is likely to occur," a Met Department forecast said.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded at 4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 3.4 and Gulmarg minus 5.4 during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Drass in Ladakh region recorded minus 16.5, Leh minus 6 and Kargil minus 11.9 as the night's lowest temperature, while Jammu city recorded 10.5, Katra 10.7, Batote 5.4, Banihal 7.8 and Bhaderwah 3.1 as the minimum temperature on Saturday.