2 deaths, 164 new cases in J&K

Srinagar, Dec 25: J&K has continued to record a high number of COVID19 casualties, the death toll of December surpassing that of November today. On Saturday, two people succumbed to SARS-CoV2 as 164 fresh cases came to fore.
In the month of November 44 people, infected with COVID19 succumbed while 4603 people tested positive in the UT. In the 25 days of November, 45 people have already died due to the Virus while only 3476 people were confirmed to be infected with the infection. The deaths caused by the respiratory virus in the month of December have been higher.
The death rate of COVID19 in the recent months has been of concern to many health experts who have been suspecting that the actual number of cases is much higher than those getting detected. Some doctors that Greater Kashmir spoke to have also pointed towards a change in the strain of virus.
However, J&K Government has denied the presence of any new “fatal virus”. Today, two people infected with COVID19 lost life to the infection. Both the victims were from Kashmir division.
The cases of the viral infection also saw an increase today and 164 people tested positive across 20 districts of the UT. The case tally for the day was the highest since 09 December.
The cases were 124 from Kashmir division and 40 from Jammu division. Srinagar district recorded 51 fresh cases today while Baramulla had 29 positives. Ganderbal district had 16 positives and district Jammu had 19. Today, 54120 tests were carried out and 68900 doses of vaccine administered, the official bulletin on COVID19 said.