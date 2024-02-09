2 die, 13 injured in Kishtwar accident

Ramban, Feb 9: Two persons including a minor child died while 13 others sustained injuries in an overloaded cab in which they were travelling on the Gulabgarh to Hakoo, Machail link road of Paddar subdivision in Kishtwar district of Chenab Valley on Friday.

Police said that the cab (JK17 7378) went out of the control of its driver and plunged into a gorge at Hakoo, Palali, in tehsil Machail in sub-division Paddar resulting in injuries to 15 passengers travelling in the vehicle.

They were rushed to Community Health Centre (CHC) Paddar where two persons including a minor child were declared dead by the doctors.

Police said that one person died on the spot while a month-and-a-half child succumbed while shifting to the hospital.

The sources said that the driver of the vehicle Bodh Raj, son of Amar Chand escaped unhurt in the accident.

Police identified the deceased as Daya Krishan, son of Janki Nath of Hakoo the child as son of Anjan Kumar of Hakoo, Paddar.

The 13 injured were identified as Mast Ram, son of Kaka Ram; Asha Devi, wife of Mast Ram; Mohit Kumar, son of Mast Ram; Baby, son of Mast Ram; Anjan Kumar, son of Bodh Raj; Kavita Devi, wife of Anjan Kumar; Doylat Ram, son of Girdhari Lal; Bhuri Devi, wife of Rattan Singh; Mela Ram, son of Jai Ram; Subita Devi, wife of Mithun Kumar; Dheeraj Rana, son of Mithun Kumar; Aadvik, son of Mithun Kumar; and Harnam Singh, son of Nand Lal, all residents of Hakoo, Paddar.

They said the three critically injured persons were shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar for specialised treatment.

Meanwhile, former Block Development Council (BDC) Chairperson, Paddar Arpan Singh Rana demanded adequate medical facilities at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Paddar.