2 Hizb terrorists killed in Bijbehera encounter

Srinagar, May 28: Two terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijbehera area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir on Saturday, Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar said.
The encounter broke out at Shitipora after Police, 3RR and CRPF cordoned off the area to track the terrorists. During the search, hiding terrorists fired upon security forces and in retaliatory fire two terrorists were killed. They were identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie, son of Farooq Ahmad Ganie, resident of Shalgam Srigufwara and Yawar Ayub Dar, son of Mohd Ayub Dar resident of Dogripora Awantipora.
“Encounter has started at Shitipora, Bijbehara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police Tweeted soon after the encounter broke out.
“AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 2 terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,”Police said in another Tweet.
Quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, police said the killed terrorists were involved in several terror crimes. “AnantnagEncounterUpdate: Killed terrorists identified as Ishfaq Ah Ganie R/O Chakwangund, #Anantnag & Yawar Ayub Dar R/O Dogripora, Awantipora, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM. The duo were involved in several terror crimes: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice,” IGP said in another Tweet.
Acting on specific information generated by police regarding the presence of terrorists in Shitipora, Bijbehara area of Anantnag, Police, Army (3RR) & CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in the said area.
During the search operation, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter, said a Police statement.
“In the ensuing encounter, 2 categorised terrorists of proscribed terror outfit HM were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie son of Farooq Ahmad Ganie resident of Shalgam Srigufwara and Yawar Ayub Dar son of Mohd Ayub Dar resident of Dogripora Awantipora,” Police said.
“As per police records, both the killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SF and civilian atrocities. Besides, killed terrorist Yawar Ayub Dar was also involved in an attempt to murder attack on a GRP personnel at Railway Station Panzgam on 04/12/2021 and IED blast on CRPF bunker at Larmoo area on 02/05/2022,” Police added. “Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” Police added.
IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated the joint forces for carrying out the anti-terrorist operation in professional manner without any collateral damage. "In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitised and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any," Police said.