2 Hizb terrorists killed in Bijbehera encounter

The encounter broke out at Shitipora after Police, 3RR and CRPF cordoned off the area to track the terrorists. During the search, hiding terrorists fired upon security forces and in retaliatory fire two terrorists were killed. They were identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie, son of Farooq Ahmad Ganie, resident of Shalgam Srigufwara and Yawar Ayub Dar, son of Mohd Ayub Dar resident of Dogripora Awantipora.

“Encounter has started at Shitipora, Bijbehara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police Tweeted soon after the encounter broke out.