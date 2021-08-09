2 HM militants arrested in Kishtwar

The arrested militants were identified as Yasir Hussain, son of Ghulam Rasool, resident of Sounder tehsil Dachhan and Usman Qadir, son of Ghulam Qadir, resident of Tander tehsil Dachhan.

Police said that two youths went missing on August 5 from Dachhan. “It was reliably learnt that both the missing youth joined Hizbul Mujahideen outfit with an intention to endanger the integrity of the country,” police said.

Police booked both of them under FIR Number 18 of 2021 under Section 13/18-B ULA (P) at Police Station Dachhan and accordingly, a massive search operation was launched by the security forces.

Acting on the intelligence inputs about their presence in Tander area of Dachhan, a joint search operation was launched by 17 Rashtriya Rifles of Indian army, CRPF 52 Battalion (CTT), J&K Police led by DySP Operation, Kishtwar, Devinder Singh Bandral.

During the massive hunt, police said, the security forces successfully arrested both the militants from Kalaingassu area of Tander Dachhan.

Following their arrest, the police recovered a pistol, its one magazine, 15 rounds of pistol, 1 UBGL thrower, 2 live UBGL rounds, five pages of letter pad of HM District Commander Chenab valley, one pouch and one wireless set along with antenna (ICOM) during the searches.

Terming the arrest of two C-category militants as great success, a police officer said, “The arrested militants were waiting for some support system from somewhere else. We are warning everyone including youth not to get involved in such activities. Do not get motivated by any means to join militancy.”

Further search operations in the area were still going on.

Security forces believed that this was an attempt to revive militancy in Kishtwar district.