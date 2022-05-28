2 J&K hospitals selected for Palliative Care research project

Thousands of patients in J&K are in the advanced stages of cancer and other diseases, with no treatment protocols available for their condition. These patients usually suffer from chronic pain and require Palliative Care, which till date has been unavailable in most of the states and UTs, including J&K. Now, AIIMS New Delhi has started a project to establish and develop Palliative Care services at the grassroot level in Northern India.

For this purpose, 10 hospitals in north India have been identified for developing into the Centre of Excellence (Nodal Centres) through up-gradation of infrastructure and training of manpower for practicing Palliative medicine.