2 JKAP battalions designated as ‘security battalions’

Jammu, Oct 22: J&K Home department on Friday designated two battalions of J&K Armed Police, one each from Srinagar and Jammu Headquarters, as “Security Battalions.”
Their operational, administrative control has been entrusted to the Security wing of J&K Police.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the designation of the two Battalions of J&K Armed Police as Security Battalions and vesting of their operational/administrative control with the Security Wing, J&K Police, with immediate effect,” read an order issued by Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra, referring to Letter No GB/M-41/2021/60506 dated October 13, 2021 from Police Headquarters, J&K.
As per the order, JKAP 7th Battalion (Headquarter Jammu) and JKAP 12th Battalion (Headquarter Srinagar) were designated as “’Security battalions.”