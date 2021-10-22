2 JKAP battalions designated as ‘security battalions’

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the designation of the two Battalions of J&K Armed Police as Security Battalions and vesting of their operational/administrative control with the Security Wing, J&K Police, with immediate effect,” read an order issued by Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra, referring to Letter No GB/M-41/2021/60506 dated October 13, 2021 from Police Headquarters, J&K.

As per the order, JKAP 7th Battalion (Headquarter Jammu) and JKAP 12th Battalion (Headquarter Srinagar) were designated as “’Security battalions.”