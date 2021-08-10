2 killed, 1 injured in Nashri tunnel accident

Police said a heavy truck-trailer, bearing registration number HR38AA-3671 on its way to Srinagar, collided with a car ((Wagon –R), bearing registration number JK-09-5295, coming from opposite direction this afternoon inside the tunnel.

“In the accident, one person died on spot, another succumbed at Community Health Centre (CHC) Chenani. However, one injured person was responding to the treatment at CHC Chenani,” police added.

According to police, the driver of the truck-trailer tried to escape following the accident but he was caught at Nashri check post. Police identified the deceased as Ghulam Mohammad Ganai, son of Abdul Ahad Ganai, resident of Handwara and Gulzar Lone, son of Mohammad Lone, a resident of tehsil Khansahib Budgam.

Police said one critically wounded rushed to Community Health Centre (CHC) Chenani, who was identified as Showkat Ahmad Bhatt, son of Ghulam Rasool Bhatt, resident of House No 47, Yangora falling under Police Station Kheer Bhawani, Ganderbal, was responding to the treatment. However, the doctors said his condition was critical.

Ramban police, after seizing the trailer, arrested the driver and handed him over to cops of Chenani Police Station for further investigations.