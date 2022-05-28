2 killed as mini-bus plunges into Tawi river

Jammu, May 28: Two persons were killed when a minibus plunged into river Tawi late Friday night.
The deceased persons have been identified as Ankush Kumar, son of Ved Parkash, resident of Letar Bamla Pouni and Rajesh Kumar, son of Bansi Lal, resident of Ward no 7 Radha Bazar in Akhnoor.
Police sources said that the driver, who was speeding, lost control of the vehicle and it hit a barricade before a barrier on the bridge over Tawi river. The victims were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital (GMC) hospital, Jammu where they were pronounced dead.
Investigation in the incident was launched following the registration of FIR at the concerned police station.