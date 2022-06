Srinagar, June 3: Two migrant labourers were injured in a grenade blast in Shopian district of south Kashmir Friday evening. “Terrorists lobbed a grenade at Aglar Zainapora, area of Shopian, resulting in minor injuries to 2 outside labourers. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone police said in a Tweet. Police said a massive search operation in the area is underway to track down those involved.