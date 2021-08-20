2 militants killed in Khrew encounter

Police identified the slain as Musaib Ahmad Bhat of Khrew and Muzamil Ahmad Rather of Chakoora Pulwama.

Police said that the slain militants were from the HM. “One of the killed terrorists identified as Musaib Mustaq of Khrew was involved in the killing of Javid Ah Malik at Lurgam. This was a hit squad of HM responsible for civilian killings in South Kashmir,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Defence Ministry spokesman Emran Mosavi, here said: “They (security forces) drew a heavy volume of fire from terrorists hiding in the village. The forces quickly isolated the house (where they were holed up), ensuring that other innocent civilians were not caught in the crossfire. The terrorists were asked to surrender time and again but refused. Intermittent exchange of fire continued throughout the night.”

He said operation in Khrew was launched at 1:00 am. “At around 6:30 am, one of the two tried to escape from the house by firing on the troops, but he was soon neutralized,” Emran said. “The second terrorist was contained in the house by the troops on the ground and was later neutralized.”

Meanwhile, in the evening, the police in a statement said: “Acting on a specific information generated by Awantipora Police about presence of terrorists in Khrew area of Pampore, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 50RR, 185Bn CRPF in the said area.

“During the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given repeated opportunities to surrender, however, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

“In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit HM were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Musaib Ahmad Bhat resident of Khrew Pampore and Muzamil Ahmad Rather resident of Chakoora Pulwama.

“As per police records, the killed terrorist Musaib Mushtaq had a history of terror crime records and involved in planning & executing several terror attacks including civilian atrocities. He was also involved in killing of a civilian Javid Ahmad Malik (Peon) at Lurgam area of Tral and part of a hit squad of Hizbul Mujahideen responsible for civilian killing in South Kashmir. However, another killed terrorist Muzamil Ahmad had joined terrorist ranks recently.

“Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK-rifle and 01 pistol were also recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

“In this connection, Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated.”