2 senior IAS officers among 288 test positive in Jammu region

Meanwhile, the winter vacation of faculty members of Government medical College (GMC) Jammu and Associated Hospitals and all kinds of leaves of health care workers and other staff were cancelled.

“In the wake of alarming situation with an increase in positive cases during the last two weeks, the Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh is going to take a review of the emerging COVID19 situation via video-conference tomorrow with the officials of health department and civil administration,” an official said.