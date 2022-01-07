2 senior IAS officers among 288 test positive in Jammu region

Jammu, Jan 7: Two senior IAS officers among 288 tested COVID19 positive in Jammu region where six more micro-containment zones were declared on Friday, amid a steep rise in cases.
Meanwhile, the winter vacation of faculty members of Government medical College (GMC) Jammu and Associated Hospitals and all kinds of leaves of health care workers and other staff were cancelled.
“In the wake of alarming situation with an increase in positive cases during the last two weeks, the Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh is going to take a review of the emerging COVID19 situation via video-conference tomorrow with the officials of health department and civil administration,” an official said.
He stated that two senior IAS officers also tested positive today and both of them had isolated themselves.
“17 officials and employees of two government departments in Talab Tillo and another at Canal Road also tested positive,” the official said, adding that the cases were mounting.
“As many as 288 COVID19 positive cases were detected in Jammu region today and most of the cases were from Jammu district i.e., 176 and the infected lot included several government officers and employees,” the officials said.
“27 persons, including 14 pilgrims, tested positive in Reasi; 14, including a doctor and two paramedical staff, were found infected in Rajouri. There were 15 cases in Doda, 7 cases in Samba, 4 cases in Kishtwar, 4 cases in Poonch,” they said quoting the official reports. They said that no COVID positive case was reported from Ramban.
6 MICRO-CONTAINMENT ZONES IN JAMMU, KATHUA DISTRICTS
Later in the day, six micro-containment zones were declared in Jammu (4) and Kathua (2) district.
District Magistrate, Jammu, Anshul Garg declared four locations as micro-containment zones.
Lane near House Number 102 Sector -02, Vikas Nagar, (Nawabad), Lane near House Number 527, near Sharika Peeth Mandir, Subhash Nagar, Bakshi Nagar Lane near House Number 207, Sector-07 near Gurudwara Nanak Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Lane near Talab Market, Police Line near Sharvan Scooter Garage, Channi Himmat have been declared as micro-containment zones in Jammu district, as per the order.
“COVID19 cluster of cases have emerged in ward number 4, near Capt Sunil Choudhary Chowk, Kathua and Ward Number -1, Friends Colony opposite Bhagwati Nagar, Kathua,” read an order issued by District Magistrate Kathua, Rahul Yadav while declaring both these localities as two micro-containment zones.
“The restrictions have been imposed within the 150 metres radius surrounding micro-containment zones. No in-ward or outward movement in these areas shall be allowed,” the order further read. Today, Kathua district recorded 23 COVID19 positive cases, including 3 travellers.
ALL LEAVES CANCELLED IN GMC JAMMU, ALLIED HOSPITALS
“In view of sudden upsurge of COVID19/Omicron cases, the winter vacation of faculty members stands cancelled and all the faculty members on vacation shall resume their duties on January 11, 2022 (Tuesday) without fail,” read an order issued by Principal and Dean, GMC Jammu Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma.
“All kind of leaves of health care workers, and other staff workers in the GMC and Associated Hospitals, Jammu are also cancelled except maternity and medical emergency leave certified by the medical board of this institution and all such employees shall resume their duties from January 11, 2022 (Tuesday),” the order further read.
OFFLINE CLASSES FOR MBBS/BSc SUSPENDED IN GMC
Meanwhile, the offline cases of all the MBBS/B Sc paramedical students have also been suspended with immediate effect, till further orders.
“The online classes shall be continued as per routine so that the syllabus is completed well in time and studies of the students do not suffer. All the exams including internal or university will be conducted as per the schedule,” read another order issued by GMC Jammu Principal and Dean, Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma.
The college cafeteria will also remain closed from January 8, 2022 in order to avoid spread of COVID19 infection among the students and staff of this institution till further orders, another order stated.
TEAMS TO MONITOR OBSERVANCE OF CAB IN HOSPITALS
“In order to ensure strict observance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) among the UG, PG, Senior Residents and paramedics, a team of doctors has been constituted to monitor the observance of CAB within the premises of the GMC Jammu,” read a separate order issued by the Principal, GMC Jammu.
Similarly, strict directions were also issued to ensure observance of the SOPs and accordingly, recommendation to constitute squads to ensure compliance of directions with regard to CAB was also made.
In case of non-compliance on the part of any doctor, staff, or official, the team (squads) would report it to the office of the heads of the departments for appropriate action against those not observing CAB, an official quoting direction said.
RATIONALIZATION OF OPD PATIENTS
Besides, the monitoring of patients and visitors or attendants visiting the government hospitals was being rationalised to control crowds.
“The OPD patients have been advised to come as early as 10 am and get their slip for medical check up. For instance, we take only 50 patients for neurology check up in OPD on a daily basis,” an official in Super Specialty Hospital, Jammu said.