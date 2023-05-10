2 terrorist associates arrested in Sopore: Police

Srinagar, May 10: Two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba were arrested in Sopore and incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession on Wednesday, Police said.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that based on a specific input regarding the presence of two suspected individuals near Saidpora Bypass area, Police, 22 ARR of the Army, and 179 BN of CRPF launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the area.
It said that during the search operation, two suspected individuals were spotted while trying to run away in an attempt to break the cordon.
The statement said that assessing the situation, the vigilant troops displayed situational awareness, extreme restraint, and exceptional fire control in not opening the fire.
It said that subsequently, both the suspected individuals were arrested on the spot. The statement said that they have been identified as Kaiser Manzoor Mir, son of Manzoor Ahmad of Behl Mohalla, Saidpora, and Muzaffar Majeed Mir, son of Abdul Majeed of Shalpora, Brat Kalan.
It said that during initial questioning, both the arrested accused persons confessed that they were working as associates for local active terrorist Bilal Ahmad Mir of Brath Kalan, Sopore linked with LeT.
Incriminating material and arms and ammunition including 15 pistol rounds, 25 AK-47 rounds, one IED and two hand grenades were recovered from their possession.