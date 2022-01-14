2 test positive in J&K Bank Rohama-Rafiabad; branch closed
Baramulla, Jan 14: Baramulla district administration ordered closure of Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch in Rohama Rafiabad after two of its employees tested positive on Friday.
Block Medical Officer Rohama had been directed to sanitise the branch premises immediately. Besides, the branch head of the bank was asked to ensure that COVID 19 test of all the staff members was done during these two days.
“In wake of two employees of the branch testing positive for the virus, the branch shall remain closed on Saturday and Sunday,” ordered Tehsildar Rohama Rafiabad.
Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch T P Baramulla was closed by the administration after few of its employees tested positive for the virus. The branch continued to remain closed for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.