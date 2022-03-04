2-way LMV traffic on highway today

The cut off timings for Jammu bound private cars, passenger light motor vehicles through Banihal Qazigund Tunnel has been fixed from 8 am to 12 pm from Zig Qazigund. The cut off timings for Srinagar bound passenger light motor vehicles has been fixed from Nagrota Jammu 8 am to 12 pm and from Jakhani Udhampur 9 am to 1 pm. No vehicle shall be allowed to move before or after the cut off timings. The officials said the HMVs shall be allowed from Qazigund side towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on National highway on Saturday.