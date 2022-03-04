2-way LMV traffic on highway today

Ramban, Mar 4: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy motor vehicles on Friday. Meanwhile, as per advisory issued by Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Headquarters, subject to fair weather and good road conditions, private cars, passenger Light Motor Vehicles shall be allowed to ply on both sides of highway whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks) will be allowed to move towards Jammu on Saturday.
The cut off timings for Jammu bound private cars, passenger light motor vehicles through Banihal Qazigund Tunnel has been fixed from 8 am to 12 pm from Zig Qazigund. The cut off timings for Srinagar bound passenger light motor vehicles has been fixed from Nagrota Jammu 8 am to 12 pm and from Jakhani Udhampur 9 am to 1 pm. No vehicle shall be allowed to move before or after the cut off timings. The officials said the HMVs shall be allowed from Qazigund side towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on National highway on Saturday.