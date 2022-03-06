2-way LMV traffic on highway today

Ramban, Mar 6: Vehicular traffic on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway moved smoothly from Udhampur to Banihal stretch on Sunday while officials said subject to weather conditions two-way light motor vehicle traffic will be allowed on the highway on Monday.
Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks) moved from Srinagar to Jammu, passenger and Light Motor Vehicles crossed Banihal Qazigund Tunnel before heavy vehicles were allowed to move on the highway.
Authorities had permitted two-way traffic of passenger Light Motor Vetches with some conditions on the highway. On Sunday the highway witnessed heavy rush of traffic. Traffic Police officials said hundreds of load carriers for Jammu crossed Chenani Nashri tunnel and hundreds were moving towards Jammu although at snail's pace. They said that adequate traffic personnel were deployed on the highway for monitoring and regulation of traffic.
Meanwhile, in a fresh advisory issued by Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police headquarters in view of the inclement weather prediction issued by MeT department traffic authorities have advised commuters not to travel on Jammu Srinagar National Highway without confirming the status of road from Traffic Control Units Srinagar , Ramban,Udhampur and Jammu on Monday morning.
However, “subject to fair weather and good road conditions private cars, passenger Light Motor Vehicles shall be allowed to ply on both sides of highway whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks) will be allowed from Jakhani Udhampur to move towards Kashmir after assessing traffic situation on highway on Monday,”
The cut off timings for Jammu bound private cars, passenger light motor vehicles through Banihal Qazigund tunnel has been fixed from 8 am to 12 pm from Zig Qazigund.
The cut off timings for Srinagar bound passenger light motor vehicles has been fixed from Nagrota Jammu 8 am to 12 pm and from Jakhani Udhampur 9am to 1pm.
No vehicle shall be allowed to move before or after the cut off timings, the advisory said.