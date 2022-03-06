2-way LMV traffic on highway today

Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks) moved from Srinagar to Jammu, passenger and Light Motor Vehicles crossed Banihal Qazigund Tunnel before heavy vehicles were allowed to move on the highway.

Authorities had permitted two-way traffic of passenger Light Motor Vetches with some conditions on the highway. On Sunday the highway witnessed heavy rush of traffic. Traffic Police officials said hundreds of load carriers for Jammu crossed Chenani Nashri tunnel and hundreds were moving towards Jammu although at snail's pace. They said that adequate traffic personnel were deployed on the highway for monitoring and regulation of traffic.