2-way LMV traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH today | HMV traffic from Jmu to Sgr

The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Friday, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 20 minutes due the closure of the Banihal-Qaziqund Tunnel.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway whereas HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Saturday.