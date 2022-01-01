2020| LG greets people on New Year

“On the eve of the New Year, I want to assure all the citizens that Jammu and Kashmir administration will work with renewed resolve for the welfare of the people. We are entering 2022 with a sense of confidence and purpose to sustain the upward curve of inclusive socio-economic development in UT. May the New Year bring peace, progress, prosperity, health and happiness to all,” the Lt Governor added. On this occasion, we should also remember and pay homage to all the brave hearts who sacrificed their present for our future, said the Lt Governor.