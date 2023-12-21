2023 vs 1867: A Tale of Two Press Laws

New Delhi, Dec 21: The Press and Registration of Books Act 1867 differs from the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill 2023 which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday in several aspects.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the books which were part of the PRB Act 1867 have been taken away from the purview of the PRP Bill 2023, as books as a subject are administered by the Ministry of HRD.

Printing presses do not have to file any declaration before the District Magistrate; only an online intimation has to be filed before the Press Registrar General and the District Magistrate.

No declaration has to be filed by the publisher of the periodical before the District authority; the application for title allotment and grant of Certificate of Registration would be made simultaneously to the Press Registrar General and the district authority and a decision would be taken by the Press Registrar General.

Statute has been substantially decriminalized as against the PRB Act 1867 which had severe penalties leading to conviction and imprisonment up to 6 months for various violations of the Act.

In the 2023 Bill, punishment of jail up to six months is envisaged only in the extreme cases where a periodical is published without a Certificate of Registration and the publisher fails to cease the printing of such publication even after six months of direction has been issued to that effect by the Press Registrar General.

In the 1867 Act, only the DM could cancel the declaration of a periodical, the Press Registrar General did not have suo motu powers to cancel or suspend the Certificate of Registration granted by it. The PRP Bill 2023 empowers the Press Registrar General to suspend or cancel the Certificate of Registration.