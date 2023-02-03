21 structures declared unsafe, 3 houses collapse in Thathri

Jammu, Feb 3: Twenty one structures including 19 residential houses, a Masjid and a Madrassa were declared unsafe while three houses collapsed after they developed cracks following the sinking of a portion of Nai Basti Mohalla in Thathri town in Doda district.
As a precautionary measure, the civil administration and J&K Police evacuated 300 persons comprising 19 families, their tenants, and 80 girls from a Madrasa, officials said.
“Nineteen houses, a Masjid and a Madrassa developed cracks. The situation is constantly being monitored. However, we have evacuated families from these unsafe houses following cracks as a precautionary measure. They have been shifted to the camps at Government Higher Secondary School Thathri while some of the families have shifted to their respective villages and relatives,” Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan told Greater Kashmir.
He said that Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar had sent a team of Geological Survey of India (GSI) to the spot.
“In the morning, they will start their work to know the exact reason. They will tell us the exact reason for the sinking and cracks in the houses,” Mahajan said.
He said that the Engineering Wing of PWD had also been testing the soil while the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) team and even a geologist from Kishtwar had been requested to find out the cause of sinking.
“Our first priority was to evacuate the affected families,” Mahajan said.
SDM Doda Athar Amin Zargar told Greater Kashmir that the Nai Basti area was sinking perhaps due to an old slide.
“The people have been shifted to safer places and these 21 structures have been evacuated,” he said. “Three days back, six houses had developed cracks. Yesterday, the number went up to 10. Today, the number of affected structures has reached 21.”
Zargar said that out of the 19 houses, three had collapsed.
Locals panicky
The locals said that the cracks were widening and had damaged the residential structures and protection walls badly, making the houses completely unsafe to live in.
“These cracks were first noticed in a house in December last year. Gradually, the cracks developed in other adjoining houses as well in Nai Basti,” they said.
The cracks have spread panic among the women and children.
“The government should rehabilitate us and shift us to a safer place,” locals said appreciating the prompt response of the civil administration.
Another local said that the house of Tariq Hussain Butt had collapsed Friday evening.
President of Jama Masjid Committee, Thathri, Abdul Majid Bhat said: “The affected families should be settled at a safer place. Last night, the cracks have widened and a road has also developed cracks. People of Thathri are living in fear.”