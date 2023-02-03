21 structures declared unsafe, 3 houses collapse in Thathri

As a precautionary measure, the civil administration and J&K Police evacuated 300 persons comprising 19 families, their tenants, and 80 girls from a Madrasa, officials said.

“Nineteen houses, a Masjid and a Madrassa developed cracks. The situation is constantly being monitored. However, we have evacuated families from these unsafe houses following cracks as a precautionary measure. They have been shifted to the camps at Government Higher Secondary School Thathri while some of the families have shifted to their respective villages and relatives,” Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan told Greater Kashmir.