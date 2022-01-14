2456 new COVID19 cases, 5 deaths in J&K

On Friday, the number of active cases in J&K reached 10003, the highest in the past seven months. However, the J&K Government has said that the rate of hospitalisation is low and currently, only 5.4 percent of the beds reserved for the pandemic were occupied, the remaining 94.6 percent of beds vacant.

Prof S Saleem Khan, Head Department of Social and Preventive Medicine at GMC Srinagar today said that most people testing positive for COVID19 are asymptomatic. He said that the number of people testing positive was high but the actual number of positive cases could be higher if all the contacts of the cases are tested. “As per the fresh ICMR guidelines, not every contact needs to get tested, as long as they are asymptomatic,” he said. He said the number of asymptomatic cases was “much more” in comparison to the first and the second wave. “There is an exponential rise in the positive percentage and this is going to rise in the coming days,” he said.