25% increase in J&K's crime graph, violent cases decline marginally

At the same time, the cases of violent crimes declined marginally, the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) said in its latest report.

As against 25,408 cognisable crimes, comprising 22,404 related to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 3004 involving Special and Local Laws (SLL) in 2019, the figure jumped to 31,675 in 2021, which included 27,447 IPC crimes and 4228 SLL crimes, the report said.